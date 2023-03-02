Maine missing

Angela Bussell and Kimberly Pushard sit in Maine game warden Brad Richard’s truck after he found them on a backcountry road days after the women left home on a shopping trip and wound up lost, traveling through multiple states.

 Maine Warden Service

Brad Richard stared at it — the red Jeep Compass SUV everyone had been pursuing for days. As the high temperature of the day flirted with 15 degrees on the backcountry logging road, the Maine game warden steeled himself for what he thought he was about to find: two women who had frozen to death as law enforcement officers in three states desperately searched for them.

Still, Richard twice called out “Hello! Game warden!” as he prepared to trudge toward what he assumed was a snow-covered crypt. Instead, one of the doors swung open in what seemed like slow motion — Kimberly Pushard popped her head out.

For eight-plus hours, Richard zipped around logging roads on his snowmobile in his search for Pushard and Bussell.
Pushard, 51, and Bussell, 50, were stuck in this red Jeep Compass SUV for four days after they got lost in the Maine backcountry.