Barbara Reed doesn’t know what to say anymore.
Waiting to meet her niece outside Weston Elementary School in Manchester Wednesday afternoon, she admitted to being anxious after Tuesday’s mass shooting in Texas.
“I know my sister wondered whether to send her to school today,” Reed said. “You try not to show it, because you don’t want the little one afraid to go to school, but you worry. It feels like it can happen anywhere, anytime. You send them to learn, and wait for them to come home again.”
New Hampshire leaders and lawmakers shared Reed’s reaction to the elementary school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead. The gunman, identified by officials as an 18-year-old, also is dead, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
The tragedy is the deadliest elementary school shooting since the 2012 massacre in Newtown, Conn. Two law enforcement officers hit by gunfire are expected to survive, officials said.
As investigators in Uvalde, Texas, look into what might have led to the shooting, officials from across the country responded to what they described as a “senseless crime.”
Officials with the Manchester School District, the Manchester police and fire departments, AMR Ambulance and Mayor Joyce Craig issued a joint statement “in one voice” Wednesday, saying it’s OK to feel “scared, sad, angry or frustrated.”
“Unfortunately, this mass shooting is not an isolated incident, as it follows on the heels of mass shootings in communities big and small, including Buffalo, Milwaukee, Houston and Laguna Woods,” the statement said. “This is not OK. This is not normal. Each and every incident of gun violence is abhorrent — even one life lost is too many. When a loved one heads to the grocery store, church or school, we should not have to wonder if we will see them again.”
In the statement issued Wednesday afternoon, city officials said schools should be spaces where students have access to resources and support to learn and grow.
“Ensuring that our schools are safe requires the effort of not only the Manchester School District, but of the Manchester Police, Fire, and Health Departments, as well as external partners such as AMR Ambulance and our local hospitals,” the statement said. “Together, we make up our School Safety Team, which prepares and trains, not just to respond to an incident such as this, but hopefully to prevent one from ever happening.”
Manchester officials said members of the School Safety Team are “mindful of the many end-of-year celebrations and events” scheduled this time of year and are working behind the scenes to ensure they happen safely.
“Police will have a more visible presence at our schools” the statement said.
Wary of copycat incidents, Manchester police are giving special attention to the city’s public schools, said Lt. Matt Barter, chief of staff for Police Chief Allen Aldenberg. Barter said the added presence was significant and involves additional patrols near schools. It will continue into the foreseeable future.
“We need to never get complacent and think it’s not going to happen here. That’s when we get in trouble,” Barter said.
‘No longer shocked’
Manchester police assign school resource officers to the city’s four public high schools and three middle schools and hold active-shooter training at city elementary schools as well as charter and religious schools.
Part of the reason for the police presence is to put parents and children at ease, he said.
“Kids should not be afraid to go to school,” Barter said.
Barter praised parents who inform police when their child lets them know about threatening remarks made on social media.
A shooting that took place in early March in the Central High School neighborhood involved a student, Barter said. But the shooter had targeted a specific individual, and the shooting did not have the makings of a mass-casualty event.
New Hampshire School Administrators Association Executive Director Carl Ladd said in a statement his organization is “sad, but no longer shocked” by Tuesday’s tragedy, pointing out there were 34 school shootings in 2021 and 27 so far this year.
“Yesterday’s tragedy reminds us that we have done little as a nation to address gun violence, especially toward our most vulnerable population,” Ladd said. “What message do we send parents, families, and communities when we cannot ensure a child’s safety at school? How many more families must lose a child before we act collectively?
“Our political leaders cannot allow school shootings and loss of innocent lives to become any more routine than they already are. They need to act now, and any further inaction amounts to tacit support of this continued carnage.”
Manchester will mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 3 with an event at City Hall Plaza that will include victims of gun violence.
Event sponsors encourage people to wear orange that day. The City Hall clock tower will be illuminated in orange that night.
Amy Innarelli, whose son Chandler was shot and killed while sitting in his car in a Bell Street alley in Manchester on Feb. 19, 2020, heads up the ‘Justice for Chandler’ initiative.
An outspoken advocate against gun violence, Innarelli said in a social media post she went to bed Tuesday night “heartbroken, enraged, and numb” and woke up the same, unable to process what she called another “disgusting senseless tragedy.”
“As we grieve with the Uvalde community, we must continue our work toward ending the gun violence epidemic in our country,” Innarelli wrote. “Meaningful action Must take place. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! It takes one to make change. Be. the. change.”