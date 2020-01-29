NASHUA — Friends and family of a woman missing two weeks say they are frightened but holding out hope that she will return home.
“All of us relatives and friends are so lost and confused because this is not her,” Alexis Bayne said Wednesday of April Bailey.
Bailey, 36, walked outside a Lynn Street residence in her pajamas and slippers to take out the garbage Jan. 15 and hasn’t been seen since. She left behind her cellphone and purse.
“This is terrifying,” said Bayne, the fiancee of Isiah Bugg, Bailey’s son.
Bailey had been renting a room from a woman on Lynn Street.
“It is a nice neighborhood, so it doesn’t really add up whatsoever,” said Bayne, adding it is not like Bailey to leave without her personal belongings and not reach out to her siblings or children.
Bailey has three children, ages 21, 16 and 14; family members said her children were not living with her at the time of the disappearance;
“This is not something she would ever do. It is very weird,” said Bayne. “It is a very sad situation.”
Police say Bailey was reported missing on Jan. 20. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Bailey. She is described as about 5 feet, 3 inches and 130 pounds. She has dark hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing slippers, pajama pants and a black jacket.
“She would give the shirt off her back for anybody. She never pushed anyone away and she was always there. Now it is our time to be there for her and find her. I won’t give up hope,” said Heather Duprey, one of Bailey’s friends.
Duprey urged anyone with information to come forward to police.
“My heart drops thinking about it,” she said. “She could be anywhere in two weeks.”
Duprey said Bailey has been clean and sober for quite a while, and deserves to have justice and a safe return home. Bayne acknowledged that the past three years have been difficult for Bailey since her mom died in September 2016.
Capt. Kerry Baxter of the Nashua Police Department said Wednesday that detectives are busy working this case, conducting canvases and interviewing associates.
“We are still trying to get in contact with family members to sit down and talk with them,” she said.
“A lot of folks here have known April and her siblings since they were kids. She has been a Nashua resident for a long time.”
Baxter said she is hopeful this investigation will end with a positive result. Adult missing person cases are all uniquely different, she said.
In this situation, Baxter said there were five days from the time Bailey was last seen to the time it was reported to authorities; a press release was issued eight days later. In regards to the delay, Baxter said there is no set criteria for when police decide to notify the media and the public, explaining there are different circumstances to consider for each individual situation.
If anyone has information, they should contact the Nashua Police Department at 594-3500, or the anonymous crime line at 589-1665.