A Thornton man died Friday when he was hit by a car after slipping and falling in the parking lot outside a medical office building in Plymouth, officials said.
Around 9:43 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, Plymouth police responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident involving injuries to a pedestrian on Boulder Point Drive, in the parking lot of the medical office building, Speare Memorial at Boulder Point.
According to police, an Initial investigation indicates that a pedestrian identified as James Stafursky, 78, of Thornton fell in the parking lot and was lying on the ground when a vehicle operated by Lloyd Pickering, 61, of Belmont, was traveling in the parking lot.
According to police, Pickering did not see Stafursky on the ground and the vehicle hit the Thornton man.
Stafursky suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, Plymouth police said. The accident is still under investigation, police said, and further details are unavailable at this time.
Currently there have been no charges filed in connection with the accident, police said.