A man died at the scene Monday after he was shot by a Thornton police officer at 66 Four Wheel Drive, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said in a news release.
An autopsy for Ethan Freeman, 37, of Thornton is scheduled for Tuesday, the AG said.
New Hampshire State Police responded to the shooting Monday night.
"No officers or other private citizens were physically injured during the incident. There is no threat to the public. Pursuant to protocol, the name of the officer involved in the incident is being withheld pending the conclusion of the formal interview," the AG's Office said Tuesday.
