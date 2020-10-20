A man died at the scene after he was shot by a Thornton police officer at 66 Four Wheel Drive Monday night, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said in a news release.
Ethan Freeman, 37, of Thornton died of two gunshot wounds to the chest, according to autopsy results released Tuesday, the AG said.
The exact circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting remain under investigation.
"No officers or other private citizens were physically injured during the incident. There is no threat to the public. Pursuant to protocol, the name of the officer involved in the incident is being withheld pending the conclusion of the formal interview," the AG's Office said Tuesday.