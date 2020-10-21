The Attorney General's Office has identified the officer in Monday's fatal police-involved shooting in Thornton.
"The officer who discharged his firearm was Thornton Police Officer Matthew Yao," Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said in a news release on Wednesday evening. "Officer Yao has been an officer with the Thornton Police Department for approximately three years."
Authorities said Ethan Freeman, 37, was shot twice in the chest and died at the scene at 66 Four Wheel Drive in Thornton.
"The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain actively under investigation," the news release said.