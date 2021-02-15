A Thornton woman suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries Sunday when the snowmobile she was riding as a passenger crashed in Ellsworth, officials said.
Kimberly St. Laurent, 55, was transported to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for treatment of her injuries, conservation officers said in a release.
Officials said St. Laurent was riding as a passenger on a snowmobile operated by her husband, Michael, along Primary Snowmobile Trail 155 in Ellsworth when the crashed occurred.
About 3:30 p.m., said officials, the pair attempted to negotiate a “hairpin turn” in the trail but were unsuccessful and the snowmobile tipped on its side.
Good Samaritan snowmobilers who came across the accident stopped to help, and first responders from Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue and a conservation officer responded to the scene.
St. Laurent was placed on a rescue sled that was pulled by a snowmobile to an awaiting ambulance, which took her on to Speare Memorial Hospital.
Both operators were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, officials said. Operator inexperience is believed to be the major contributing factor in the crash.
No further details are available this time.