Tenerife forest fire, Canary Islands

Residents of the town of Aguamansa watch the wildfires rage out of control on the island of Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, on Thursday. 

 BORJA SUAREZ/REUTERS

TENERIFE, Canary Islands, Spain -- F irefighters on Thursday struggled to contain a wildfire that broke out in a mountainous national park on the Spanish island of Tenerife amid hot and dry weather, that has extended for 41 km and prompted authorities to evacuate more 3,000 people during the day.

"The fire is still advancing ... but the priority is to defend the population centers tonight," the region's leader, Fernando Clavijo, told a press conference near midnight.