A Friday night storm of freezing rain and strong wind knocked out power for 35,000 people in New Hampshire, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety.
Thousands in Loudon, Auburn and Canterbury were without power Saturday morning.
Eversource estimated the power was still out for 14,000 homes and businesses across the state.
Crews worked to restore power on Saturday, and by 4:30 p.m., just over 2,000 customers were without power, according to Eversource.
“Our crews made good progress repairing widespread damage to our electric system overnight, and we have secured additional out-of-state crew resources to help restore power to our customers as quickly as safety allows,” said Eversource New Hampshire President Joe Purington in a statement.
“We will continue to shift our crews to the areas where they are needed most, and our team will work around the clock until all of our customers have their power back.”
The Department of Safety said customers without power should continue to call their service providers at least daily until power is restored. The Department of Safety listed numbers for utility providers for customers to call if they are experiencing power outages.