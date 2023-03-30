No injuries were reported in a three-alarm fire that gutted a single family home on Tumble Road in Bedford Thursday afternoon.
Bedford Deputy Fire Chief Keith Folsom said a homeowner called in the fire around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
“When we got here it was pretty heavily involved,” Folsom said. “The residents got out safely.”
Folsom said given the intensity of the fire and windy conditions the decision was made to go to a second, then a third, alarm to bring additional manpower to the scene.
“When we first got here we thought we would be able to get inside and attack it, that’s why we wanted more manpower,” Folsom said. “When we got here it was too advanced so we just did an exterior attack.”
The fire tore through the upper level and rear of the home, with the roof completely gone. Firefighters shot a steady stream of water from a ladder truck onto the second floor, as small flames flickered in what was left of an eave on the upper left side of the residence.
“When we got here, there were heavy flames on the whole back corner,” Folsom said. “We’re not sure exactly where it started yet.”
The home was deemed uninhabitable, Folsom said, adding he thought a husband and wife lived there. He was unsure if the couple had any children living with him.
Online property records show 17 Tumble Road is owned by the Nicole Manni Revocable Trust, with Nicole and Michael Manni listed as trustees. The four-bedroom home, built in 2002, and land was assessed at $600,100 in 2021.
A woman identified by firefighters as one of the homeowners stood on a lawn across the street, watching crews douse hot spots in the burnt wreckage of her home. She declined to speak with a Union Leader reporter, as several people approached and hugged her.
A Bedford firefighter approached her, carrying a soggy photo collage pulled from somewhere inside the home. The collage was spread out on a lawn to allow it to dry.
Folsom said he was unsure if a civilian, observed sitting on the ground against a tree a few houses down the street while being looked by emergency personnel, was connected to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation, Folsom said.
