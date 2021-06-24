One person was killed and a firefighter suffered burns after flames engulfed a home in Northwood Thursday night.
The state Fire Marshal’s Office said Friday that an occupant in the residence at 121 First New Hampshire Turnpike had died after becoming trapped in the three-alarm blaze that broke out around 8:40 p.m.
According to fire officials, firefighters encountered heavy fire when they arrived at the scene and attempted to locate and rescue a victim who was reported to be trapped on the second floor.
They were unable to find the victim at the time.
Officials said one firefighter also suffered burns during the rescue attempt, but the injuries were not life threatening.
The victim’s name and the cause and manner of death have not been released pending the results of an autopsy that’s expected to be performed Saturday by the state Medical Examiner’s Office.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating with help from the Northwood police and fire departments.
Firefighters from multiple communities responded to the scene to help battle the blaze.
A section of the turnpike, which is also known as Route 4, was also closed from Route 43 to Route 152 as firefighters worked at the scene.