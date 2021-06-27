Firefighters continue to battle a three-alarm fire at a multi-family home on Prospect and Union streets in Manchester Sunday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 10:51 a.m., according to Fire Chief Andre Parent. Several families were home at the time, but were able to get out safe.
"There was heavy fire on arrival at the rear of the building," he said. "A few minutes later a second alarm was called because of the heat and fire conditions."
The fire spread to the front of the building and eventually a third-alarm was called to help rotate crew because of the heat. Crews took advantage of shade from nearby trees and drank plenty of water.
"We have them take their gear off and cool down," Parent said.
Firefighters searched the building to make sure everyone was out. Everyone in the home, including at least one cat, was able to get out safely.
All city firefighters were called to the scenes while crews from surrounding town manned the stations, the chief said.
"We tried to fight it from the inside, but with the conditions we had to pull out and go on the defensive," Parent said.
The fire is believed to have started in the rear of the home.