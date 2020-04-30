Three people were displaced after a fire broke out Wednesday evening in their Nashua apartment.
“It is still under investigation,” Adam Pouliot, Nashua fire marshal, said of the blaze at 3 Hampshire Drive, which was reported shortly after 6 p.m.
Pouliot said the fire was contained to one bedroom on the top floor of the three-story apartment building. The cause and origin of the fire are still being determined.
“There were extreme unsanitary conditions inside the unit,” he said, explaining the apartment has since been condemned.
Residents of the remaining units were able to return to their apartments, said fire officials. Those in the burned apartment are staying with family members.
“It could have been a lot worse, but it was caught quickly. We were there very quickly,” said Pouliot.
There were no injuries associated with the fire, which was under control in about 20 minutes.