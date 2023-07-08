Boating accident

Members of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Dive Team prepare Friday afternoon to search Manning Lake in Gilmanton for the the victim of a boating accident.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

Three deaths were reported on New Hampshire waters Friday in a span of 6-1/2 hours.

According to a press release from the New Hampshire Marine Patrol, calls came in from Gilmanton, Manchester and Madison, between 2:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.