Three people were shot on Friday night in Manchester, just blocks from downtown.
Manchester police received a call reporting gunfire around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Auburn Street and Union Street, near the Dollar Deluxe corner store.
Police found three people had been shot. All three were taken to local hospitals for treatment.
In a news release, police said the shooting was not random, though police are still investigating.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.