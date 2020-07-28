WEARE — Fire officials say three people suffered burn injuries — one with severe burns over a large percentage of her body — in a bizarre blaze in Weare Tuesday afternoon.
Officials say the blaze started when a pickup truck hit a gas can at 112 East Shore Road, spraying gasoline into an open window of a nearby home. The pilot light of the kitchen stove ignited the gasoline vapors, causing serious burns to an adult woman inside the home.
The two other adults were burned while rendering aid and extinguishing the flames, Weare Fire Chief Robert Vezina said. One of the victims ran into a nearby lake to extinguish the flames on her person, Vezina said.
Two of the injured parties were transported to Concord Hospital and one refused transportation by ambulance, Vezina said. No fire personnel were injured.
Crews from Weare Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene at 1:52 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a person with burn injuries. Vezina said upon arrival firefighters reported finding three adults with burn injuries, one with burns over a large percentage of her body.
Vezina said quick action by two of the victims limited the extent of the burn injuries to the third person. Although extensive, the injuries do not appear life-threatening, Vezina said.
Fire crews from Goffstown, Henniker, Bow, and New Boston provided Mutual Aid.