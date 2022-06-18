Three men are dead and a woman is in critical condition after three motorcycle crashes in New Hampshire late last week.
On Thursday in Laconia, police chief Matt Canfield said husband-and-wife Peter and Brenda Reilly of East Sandwich, Mass., were riding a motorcycle on Weirs Boulevard when the driver of an SUV crossed the center line and crashed into the cycle.
Canfield said the Reillys were thrown from the motorcycle. Peter Reilly, 57, was pronounced dead en route to the hospital, while Brenda Reilly, also 57, remains in critical condition.
The driver of the SUV was identified as Paul Noyes, 27 of Laconia. Canfield said he was arrested and faces several charges including driving with a suspended license causing death, aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving without the ignition interlock device he had been required to use.
The next day, another motorcyclist died in a crash in Laconia on Rollercoaster Road.
Canfield said the motorcyclist took a turn too sharply and collided with an oncoming Jeep. The motorcyclist was killed, Canfield said. Police were not releasing the motorcyclist’s name because his family has not been contacted yet, but Canfield said he had been a man in his late 50s.
Canfield said the number of crashes has resembled a typical, non-pandemic Bike Week in Laconia, but said two deaths was far too many.
Then early Saturday morning in Derry, police said another collision between a motorcycle and an SUV left the motorcyclist dead.
According to a news release from the Derry Police Department, the crash happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday, Jonathan Warner, 35, of Sandown, was motorcycling with a passenger on East Derry Road near the Boys and Girls Club when he collided with an SUV.
Warner was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, and his passenger, whose name was not released, was taken to the Elliot Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the SUV had only minor injuries. Police did not release that driver’s name, and said the cause of the crash was still under investigation. Derry police asked anyone with information to call the Derry Police Department at 603-432-6111.