A crash involving several vehicles, including a state police cruiser, forced the temporary closure of Franconia Notch State Parkway early Monday.
State police were notified of a crash on the southbound side of the Franconia Notch Parkway in Lincoln, south of the Basin, just before 8 a.m.
Police arrived on scene and began working to clear the roadway. Within minutes, officials said, two state police cruisers and a Liquor Commission Division of Enforcement cruiser were hit while parked at the scene.
A state trooper who was seated in one of the patrol cars suffered minor injuries after the vehicle was struck.
In total, 21 vehicles were involved in several separate crashes in that area, three of which were police vehicles.
According to state police, the roadway at the time of the crashes had been covered with a light coating of ice and snow, “making for very slippery, yet manageable, driving conditions that required drivers to operate at a reduced speed to account for any actual or potential hazards,” officials said in a statement.
The southbound lane of the Franconia Notch Parkway was shut down for two hours while officials worked to clear the scene.