Firefighters and other first responders took part in a water rescue of three people at Pebble Beach in Canterbury on the Merrimack River on Saturday.
The call came in around 6:10 p.m. for three distressed people in the water, according to Canterbury Police Officer Aaron Smith. The three were believed to be swimming at a spot off Intervale Road.
Two children were out of the water when responders arrived while rescuers searched for a man, who had been underwater for about five minutes, Smith said. The man needed medical attention and was brought to the hospital.
The condition of the man was unknown as of Sunday night.
The Concord and Boscawen fire departments also responded.
The location is the same area where two people drowned last month, including New Hampshire National Guard Spc. Pamela Anne Usanase, 21, of Concord. A 27-year-old man who tried to rescue Usanase also died.