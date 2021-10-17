Three treated for smoke inhalation in Hudson fire Staff Report Oct 17, 2021 9 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Hudson Fire Department patch DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Three occupants of a home on Boyd Road in Hudson were brought to the hospital to be treated for mild smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Saturday night, according to Hudson fire.The fire was reported at 5:09 p.m. at 22 Boyd Road, according to a news release. The four occupants got out of the home safely on their own.Crews from Nashua, Londonderry, Pelham, Windham, Litchfield assisted on scene and Derry, Salem, Manchester, Litchfield and Dracut, Mass. provided station coverage.“The first arriving fire company encountered heavy fire throughout the structure,” the release reads. “Quick work by the first arriving companies had the bulk of the fire knocked down quickly.”No firefighters were injured during the fire, according to the release.The home is uninhabitable and the fire is being investigated by the state Fire Marshal’s Office. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Maine teen takes tumble down Cloudland Falls in Lincoln Manchester bar closed since shooting hit with five citations Manchester man injured in convertible rollover exiting Everett Turnpike Diver who died after being pulled from Lake Winnipesaukee is identified Search for missing 5-year-old boy leads to lake in Merrimack Alton police investigating crash that killed two Maine man dies in White Mountains motorcycle wreck; speed and alcohol suspected Eversource: Tall trees and power lines don’t mix State, local police investigating incident in Merrimack Girls hit by car crossing Amory Street on Monday Request News Coverage