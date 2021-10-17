Hudson Patch

Three occupants of a home on Boyd Road in Hudson were brought to the hospital to be treated for mild smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Saturday night, according to Hudson fire.

The fire was reported at 5:09 p.m. at 22 Boyd Road, according to a news release. The four occupants got out of the home safely on their own.

Crews from Nashua, Londonderry, Pelham, Windham, Litchfield assisted on scene and Derry, Salem, Manchester, Litchfield and Dracut, Mass. provided station coverage.

“The first arriving fire company encountered heavy fire throughout the structure,” the release reads. “Quick work by the first arriving companies had the bulk of the fire knocked down quickly.”

No firefighters were injured during the fire, according to the release.

The home is uninhabitable and the fire is being investigated by the state Fire Marshal’s Office.