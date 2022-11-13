TILTON -- For the second time in less than two years and in an action that will likely return the matter to court, the electors of the Tilton-Northfield Fire District on Saturday rejected a contract with the Tilton-Northfield Water District to pressurize hydrants.
In a secret ballot during a special fire district meeting that was signed off on recently by a judge in Belknap County Superior Court, 15 voters said “yes” to the proposed contract, while 41 said “no.”
Had it passed by a simple majority, the contract would have authorized the Fire District to raise and appropriate a total of $523,322, of which $130,000 would be used to pay six quarters worth of money owed to the Water District. The balance would pay to supply water to the Fire District’s fire hydrants from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2025.
Held at Winnisquam Regional High School, the special meeting was the product of a legal process that began after the Water District earlier this year temporarily shut off water to the Fire District’s Park Street substation in Northfield for non-payment.
The Fire District, according to court documents, had expected that voters would ratify a new contract with the Water District at the Fire District Meeting in March 2021. But by two votes, however, that didn’t happen.
After the Water District shut off water to the Park Street substation, the Fire District obtained an order to restore service and to submit the dispute to mediation.
At a mediation session in June, the districts agreed upon the proposed contract and to present it to voters at a special Fire District meeting.
On Saturday, Fire District Commissioner Jon Cilley called the proposed contract a “known cost,” cautioning that if the contract went before a jury, the jury might find that there was, in fact, no contract, and could order a resolution that might cost more than the contract, but possibly less, too.
“At this point, I don’t know where this is going,” said Cilley, adding that what he had considered to be a done deal “at the point of mediation” was seemingly not, because the Water District, under a Right-to-Know request, has asked the Fire District for a variety of information.
About 10 voters spoke at the special meeting Saturday, with many questioning the underlying financial assumptions behind the contract.
Water District Chairman Sean Chandler said the water district, which, according to its website was formed in 2005 to purchase the Tilton and Northfield Aqueduct Co. -- had not raised rates since then.
In 2019, the Water District released a report by Raftelis Financial Consultants, which determined that the Water District’s rates were “dangerously low,” said Chandler, given the district’s own future capital improvements as well as financial impositions on it by the federal government.
A 4% annual increase, as called for in the proposed contract with the Fire District, is not especially onerous, said Chandler, warning that there was the risk that if the Water District wasn’t able to sustain itself financially, it could become acquired by a “big conglomerate” from outside the area.
Qualifying that he was speaking only for himself, not the Fire District commission, Cilley said the fire district should be billed for the actual water it uses from hydrants as well as an annual maintenance fee for them.