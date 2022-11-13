Tilton-Northfield fire meeting

With moderator Kent Finemore presiding, voters raise orange cards to show their preference on a procedural question during a special meeting Saturday of the Tilton-Northfield Fire District. 

 By John Koziol Union Leader Correspondent

TILTON -- For the second time in less than two years and in an action that will likely return the matter to court, the electors of the Tilton-Northfield Fire District on Saturday rejected a contract with the Tilton-Northfield Water District to pressurize hydrants.

In a secret ballot during a special fire district meeting that was signed off on recently by a judge in Belknap County Superior Court, 15 voters said “yes” to the proposed contract, while 41 said “no.”