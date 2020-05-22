BERLIN - Police are asking the public's help in identifying human remains found Thursday evening in a wooded area outside the city.
New Hampshire State Police would not specify where the remains were found or who found them, only that they were found after Berlin police received information as to the location.
The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to assist with identification and cause of death, state police said.
Anyone with information can call Sgt. Michael Cote at 603-846-3333 or Lt. Jeff Lemoine at 603-752-3131.
State police were assisted by the Berlin Fire Department in recovery of the body.