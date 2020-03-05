OSSIPEE – A baby is in critical condition at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, said New Hampshire Fire Marshal Paul Parisi, and two young women are there with non-life threatening but serious injuries, after a fire Thursday at an apartment building on Route 16 in Ossipee Corner.
At the scene, Parisi said the fire was reported around noon via multiple 911 calls of fire showing with entrapment. He said that ultimately, eight people were transported by ambulance to Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro. The victims ranged in age from one month to 53, he said.
Later, a 19-year-old woman and the one-month old female baby were airlifted from Huggins to D-HMC, Parisi said, and a 17-year-old girl was taken there by ambulance.
Parisi said the woman and the 17-year-old girl both sustained traumatic injuries when they jumped from the upper floors of the four-story, 15-unit building at 455 New Hampshire Route 16, which is also known as White Mountain Highway.
When the first firefighters arrived, Parisi said they observed fire on the side and rear of the building, with the fire seemingly starting on the third floor and spreading up to the fourth.
Five people who were in the building at the time of the fire either jumped or were thrown to safety from those floors, said Parisi.
Firefighters, police officers and civilians went inside the building and led occupants out via stairwells, he said, while another rescue was affected via an external ladder.
Asked about the cause and origin of the fire, Parisi said both were under investigation and that he had no comment on them.
In a subsequent press release late Thursday night, the Fire Marshal’s office said there were 49 people who resided in the apartment building, about half of whom were home at the time of the fire.
The release said the occupants who were hurt sustained injuries from jumping or smoke inhalation.
The American Red Cross and the Town of Ossipee assisted the fire victims, the release said, and investigators are returning to the scene on Friday.