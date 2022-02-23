Toddler OK after getting hit by car in Keene By Meghan Pierce Union Leader Correspondent Feb 23, 2022 Feb 23, 2022 Updated 57 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save KEENE — A toddler escaped injury Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a car in a Maple Avenue parking lot, Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney said.Police were called to 311 Maple Ave. around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a 2-year-old being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot.Thankfully, the car was traveling at such a low speed the toddler was uninjured, Tenney said Wednesday afternoon.The car was backing out of a parking space when the child got away from his parents and was bumped by the car bumper, Tenney said, “and he fell over, but that is the extent of the injury.”The child was taken by ambulance to the hospital for a medical check.“He was transported, as a precaution, at the request of the parents, but he had no injuries,” he said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular New Jersey woman, 26, likely to be billed for Sunday rescue, says Fish and Game Conn. woman arrested for driving 127 mph on I-95 in Hampton Falls Fire damages two Laconia residences, leaving 11 homeless Bridge work along I-293 in Manchester starts Tuesday Manchester police respond to multiple gunfire reports Sunday Deputy sheriff dies in snowmobile crash in northern Maine AG responds to officer-involved shooting in Walpole Deputy chief: Keene fire victims chose to drive themselves to hospital Fish and Game warn about icy snowmobile trail conditions Winnipesaukee pressure ridges cause snowmobile crashes; 11-year-old flown to DHMC Request News Coverage