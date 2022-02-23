KEENE — A toddler escaped injury Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a car in a Maple Avenue parking lot, Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney said.

Police were called to 311 Maple Ave. around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a 2-year-old being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot.

Thankfully, the car was traveling at such a low speed the toddler was uninjured, Tenney said Wednesday afternoon.

The car was backing out of a parking space when the child got away from his parents and was bumped by the car bumper, Tenney said, “and he fell over, but that is the extent of the injury.”

The child was taken by ambulance to the hospital for a medical check.

“He was transported, as a precaution, at the request of the parents, but he had no injuries,” he said.