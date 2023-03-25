Tornado aftermath in Rolling Fork, Mississippi

An aerial view of the aftermath of a tornado, in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on Saturday in this screengrab obtained from a video.

 SEVERESTUDIOS.COM / JORDAN HALL/via REUTERS

At least 23 people were killed and dozens injured after thunderstorms spawning high straight-line winds and tornadoes ripped across Mississippi late on Friday, leaving hundreds without shelter, state officials said on Saturday.

Four people were missing following the storms, which left a trail of damage for more than 100 miles. The tornadoes struck Silver City, a town of 200 people in western Mississippi, as well as Rolling Fork, with a population of 1,700, which was hardest hit. Parts of the state remain under tornado warning.