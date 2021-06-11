A truck driver from Colorado was badly hurt when his rig crashed into another tractor trailer in Chesterfield.
According to a news release from the New Hampshire State Police, a Chesterfield man, Norman Cobb, 59, was backing his tractor trailer out of a driveway onto Route 9 just after 10:40 p.m. Thursday.
David Troup, 64, of Commerce City, Colo. was driving another tractor-trailer east on Route 9. He hit Cobb's truck as it backed onto the road, state police said.
Troup was badly hurt in the crash, and firefighters had to peel apart the metal cab to get him out, according to state police. He was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and then airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, according to state police. According to the news release, Troup’s injuries were not life-threatening.
The front of his truck crumpled, and part of one wall of Cobb’s truck was shorn off.
Cobb was not hurt.
Route 9 was closed for several hours Friday as state police investigated and cleared the crash debris.