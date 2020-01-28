CONCORD - An onramp along Interstate 93 North in Concord was closed for over an hour Tuesday afternoon, after a tractor-trailer lost its load of lumber, state police said.
According to state police, around 12:18 p.m. Tuesday Troop D received word a tractor-trailer spilled its load of lumber on the Exit 12N onramp for I-93 in Concord.
Upon arrival, state troopers reported a 2016 Peterbuilt tractor-trailer driven by Gabriel Robertson, 46, of Dublin was merging onto I-93 north when the load of timber he was transporting in a 45-foot flatbed trailer shifted, breaking a strap securing the lumber in place and causing several large pieces of timber to spill out onto the onramp. Several feet of guardrail was heavily damaged as a result of the timber hitting it, state police said.
The onramp was shut down for over an hour until the pieces of timber could be removed.
An initial investigation indicated the load of lumber was not secured properly, state police said.
The incident remains under investigation by Trooper Matthew Gagnon. Anyone with information is asked to contact him at 223-4381.