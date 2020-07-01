State police said a tractor-trailer crashed into and destroyed about 300 feet of the center guardrail on Interstate 93 in Franconia Notch early Wednesday.
Troopers were alerted about 5:50 a.m. to a 2016 Kenworth truck that struck the guardrail dividing the north and southbound lanes of the highway. No one was injured and no other vehicles were involved, Lt. Gary A. Prince said in a news release.
Prince said driver fatigue appeared to be the cause of the crash. State police did not identify the driver.
The Franconia Fire Department and NH Department of Environmental Services were called to the scene to assist with a fuel and oil spill.
The northbound lane was closed while the truck was removed and a temporary barrier was installed. Traffic was diverted through the Boise Rock rest area.