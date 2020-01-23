BELMONT – The driver of a tractor-trailer that struck a support pole causing a set of traffic lights to crash into the middle of Route 3 near the Belknap Mall told police he swerved to miss a car that veered into his lane.
The big rig came to rest after sliding through the snowy shoulder of the highway still dragging the traffic pole stuck behind the cab of the truck.
Jeffrey McCarthy, 38, of Pelham, who was driving the truck for M & M Transport Services of Indianapolis, Ind., told police he was traveling north near the intersection with Ladd Hill when a silver car swerved into his lane. He turned the rig sharply to avoid hitting the car and the truck clipped the traffic light pole before sliding into the embankment in front of Convenient MD Urgent Care, police said.
The driver was uninjured, but his truck was heavily damaged and had to be towed from the scene.
Belmont Police Capt. Rich Mann said Route 3 was shut down for a period of time until a safe traffic detour could be established to help morning commuters get to their destination. Traffic was diverted behind the medical building, which is linked to the adjourning parking lot for a self-storage facility, then traffic came back onto the highway near the on ramp for the bypass. Southbound traffic was otherwise unimpeded, but those northbound were stalled in a line stretching to the Winnisquam Bridge as police, firefighters, DOT crews and others worked to make the area safe to resume traffic flow.
After the truck was towed away, the DOT plowed and treated the road surface with sand and salt. Earlier, the same heavy-duty wrecker was used to winch the ruined traffic light pole and the signals out of the road.
The DOT Traffic Light Division dispatched a work crew of technicians to the intersection with replacement parts and to erect a new light pole to get the traffic signals working before nightfall. One lane of travel northbound on Route 3, known locally as Daniel Webster Highway, was established after two hours, allowing traffic to move around the work crews
A member of the N.H. State Police Commercial Enforcement Unit said at the scene he has inspected the truck and found no evidence of any mechanical defect that could have contributed to the crash.
“To help with the investigation we are hoping to speak with anyone that may have witnesses this event so we can get their perspective,” Captain Mann said.
The person driving the silver car, may not even be aware of the chain of events that were set into motion as a result of a momentary lane shift, Mann said. Anyone with information that may be helpful to police are urged to call them at (603)-267-8350.