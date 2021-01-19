Conservation Officer Christopher Egan, a regular figure on the “North Woods Law” reality TV show, was recovering from surgery Tuesday to repair a broken leg he sustained Monday in an on-duty snowmobile accident in Pittsburg.
A Fish and Game veteran of more than 20 years and based out of the agency’s office in Lancaster, Egan was southbound on snowmobile patrol on Trail 139 in Pittsburg, in the area of the First Connecticut Lake Dam, when, at around 5:20 p.m. Monday, he observed two apparent violators pass him going in the opposite direction.
Egan turned his sled around and was catching up to the snowmobiles when, according to Sgt. Glen Lucas, he encountered “a bumpy stretch of trail….”
Egan’s right leg came off his machine’s running board and came into contact with the trail, causing Egan to fall and break his leg.
Lucas said Egan, who did not sustain any other injuries, was able to “scoot himself to the side of the trail and radio for assistance.” Three good Samaritans rendered aid until rescuers, including Pittsburg Fire-Rescue, 45th Parallel EMS, fellow conservation officers and New Hampshire State Police, arrived at the scene.
Initially taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, Egan was later transported to Concord Hospital, where he had surgery to repair his broken leg.
Lucas on Tuesday said Egan, who is 49 and a resident of Pittsburg, is expected to be out of work for “three months at least,” and also faces a lengthy rehabilitation.
Lucas called Egan “an excellent rider” and said he was doing well after his surgery. He said Egan, in a departure from agency policy, requested that the details about his injury be released so as to “give the public a clear view of what happened and attempt to quell speculation and rumors of injury.”
Egan was alone at the time of the incident and there is no video of his being injured, said Lucas, as was the case when his colleague, officer Matt Holmes, was struck by an ATV in Dummer on June 13.
Because of the popularity of “North Woods Law,” Lucas said the Lancaster Fish and Game office has received many calls of support for Egan since he was injured.
Egan’s crash remains under investigation by State Police, said Lucas, who stressed that trail conditions were a factor, but not its cause.
Upper Coos County is home to an extensive network of ATV and snowmobile trails that Fish and Game is required to patrol. “It’s not a coincidence that we’re subject to a higher probability of injury,” said Lucas, adding that, with Egan’s injury and an existing vacancy, the Region One office is down two conservation officers.
Regardless, Lucas said he intends to “keep someone in Pittsburg,” noting that prior to Egan’s injury conservation officers from other parts of the state had expressed their willingness to do snowmobile patrol in the upper North Country.
Cards or letters to Egan can be sent to NH Fish and Game Department, Region One Office, 629B Main Street, Lancaster, NH, 03584.