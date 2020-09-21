A trailer carrying a 38,000-pound excavator overturned on the Interstate 393 eastbound on-ramp from Interstate 93 north in Concord early Monday, reducing the highway to one lane and backing up traffic for miles.
Upon arrival, troopers found a 20-foot heavy duty trailer carrying an excavator had overturned. The trailer was being towed by a 2017, three-axle Mack dump truck belonging to Riggs Distler & Company Inc. of New Jersey.
According to state police, the driver of the trailer, identified as Cameron St. Pierre, 29, of Richmond, was negotiating the corner of the on-ramp when he lost control of the vehicle after a tire on the trailer blew out. State police said he was also driving too fast for the existing conditions, which contributed to the load overturning.
No injuries were reported, and St. Pierre was given a warning for unreasonable speed.
The I-393 on-ramp from I-93 north was shut down into Monday afternoon, as crews worked to remove vehicles and repair the road surface.
The accident remains under investigation by Trooper Michael Pelletier. Anyone with information is asked to contact him at 603-271-3636.