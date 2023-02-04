Train derailment causes massive fire in Ohio - media Reuters Feb 4, 2023 Feb 4, 2023 Updated 38 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A train derailed near the border of Ohio and Pennsylvania on Friday night, causing a massive fire in the area, local media reported.Multiple train cars can be seen on fire in images posted on social media from East Palestine, a town northwest of Pittsburgh. Smoke can be seen rising from the blaze and filling the atmosphere.Emergency crews had been evacuating residents from their homes within a mile of the fire, according to several media reports.It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties. The East Palestine police department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for details.Norfolk Southern Corp freight railroad was "coordinating closely with local first responders while mobilizing our own teams," a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.The person did not immediately respond to queries about what the train was carrying or what caused the derailment. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Authorities: Neighborhood dispute sparked fatal shooting in Berlin Trooper, Manchester woman injured when struck by allegedly impaired driver +3 NH police chiefs: Officers' beating of Tyre Nichols was 'indefensible' Arctic blast zeroes in on state, with harsh conditions forecast Dover woman arrested after police chase through four towns {{title}} Most Popular Bar owner: Murder suspect booted from bar an hour before deadly shooting Dover woman arrested after police chase through four towns Manchester boy, 5, flown to Mass. hospital after falling from third-story window Trooper, Manchester woman injured when struck by allegedly impaired driver Off-duty firefighter, others help save man who collapsed at Cyclones Ice Hockey Arena Authorities: Neighborhood dispute sparked fatal shooting in Berlin What got Rao’s soup recalled in New Hampshire and 31 other states? Manchester police make arrests in connection to November shooting incident at CVS Vermont man dies after brawl during middle school basketball game UNH student from Bedford struck in Durham crosswalk Request News Coverage