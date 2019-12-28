GRAY, Maine — Forecasters predict a difficult commute for the last Monday morning of the decade, with potential for freezing rain and sleet.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Hunter Tubbs said snow is expected to start in southwestern New Hampshire around 10 p.m. Sunday, reaching the coast by midnight.
"It will impact travel pretty significantly," Tubbs said.
Of particular concern is the possibility of sleet and freezing rain in southern New Hampshire, Tubbs said, especially along the coast. Inland and further north in New Hampshire is more likely to get snow.
He said the storm would come in two waves, the first late Sunday, and another early Tuesday.
"A lot can change still," he said. "But there's high confidence at this point that we'll be impacted by a major weather event.
