CLAREMONT — A passenger train with 175 people aboard hit a tree on the train tracks south of town, delaying passengers for a second day, according to Amtrak representatives.
The train hit the tree likely brought down in the heavy ice storm sometime before noon on Monday, disabling the engine and forcing a nearly six-hour delay, said Jason Abrams, an Amtrak spokesman. No one was reported injured.
Amtrak sent another train to rescue disabled Train 55 in Claremont and move passengers along to their eventual destination in Washington D.C., Abrams said.
The delay also means that the return train from Washington D.C. will now end in Springfield, Vt. and passengers headed to stops further north will be sent on buses, according to Abrams.
