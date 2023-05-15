Tree worker killed

Nashua fire officials and police detectives conduct an on-scene investigation into Monday's tree-cutting accident in which a 36-year-old man was fatally injured in a 30-foot fall. The crew was working in the yard of 96 Conant Road, near the intersection of Conant and Harris roads.

 Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent

NASHUA -- A member of a tree service crew working in the yard of a southwest Nashua residence Monday suffered fatal injuries when he reportedly fell some 30 feet from one of the trees.

The man's name wasn't released by Monday evening, but sources said he was 36 years old and that paramedics performed emergency medical treatment on scene and called for the activation of the trauma team at St. Joseph Hospital.