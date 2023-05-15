Nashua fire officials and police detectives conduct an on-scene investigation into Monday's tree-cutting accident in which a 36-year-old man was fatally injured in a 30-foot fall. The crew was working in the yard of 96 Conant Road, near the intersection of Conant and Harris roads.
NASHUA -- A member of a tree service crew working in the yard of a southwest Nashua residence Monday suffered fatal injuries when he reportedly fell some 30 feet from one of the trees.
The man's name wasn't released by Monday evening, but sources said he was 36 years old and that paramedics performed emergency medical treatment on scene and called for the activation of the trauma team at St. Joseph Hospital.
He was pronounced deceased a short time later.
The incident took place in the front yard of 96 Conant Road, a split-level residence on the west side of Conant Road just south of the intersection of Conant and Harris roads.
Firefighters, police and ambulance personnel were called to the scene at about noon Monday. First arriving crews found the man on the ground near the tree and attempted life-saving measures.
Signs on the doors of a truck with a trailer attached parked across the road read "Leo's Tree Service," which appears to be based in Lynn, Mass., and is also a landscaping and lawn maintenance company.