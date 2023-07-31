Fire departments across the state are paying tribute to Atkinson Fire Chief Brian Murray, who unexpectedly died over the weekend.
The Atkinson Fire Department and the town’s Board of Selectmen confirmed his death in a joint news release late Sunday night. Murray has been a part of the New Hampshire Fire and EMS services since 1989 in various towns and cities around the state, including Manchester, according to the Manchester Professional Firefighters Association.
Murray’s death is being called untimely and further details are expected in the coming days.
Murray became chief in Atkinson in April 2021, coming from Salem, where he served as deputy chief.
According to the statement, Murray left behind a “legacy of unwavering dedication, exceptional leadership, and selfless service to our community.”
State Sen. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, said in a statement, “His fellow colleagues often referred to him fondly as a ‘firefighter’s firefighter.’
Murray began his career with the Durham Fire Department and served with the Manchester Fire Department. He was also a longtime member of the Salem department where he worked his way up to deputy chief before becoming chief in Atkinson.
Several fire departments lined streets as part of a procession from Colebrook to Windham on Monday.
Town officials said Murray always led by example.
“He was instrumental in the growth and advancement of our fire department, fostering a culture of professionalism, courage, and camaraderie among our firefighters,” the news release reads.
“Under Fire Chief Murray’s leadership, our department reached new heights, implementing innovative strategies, and utilizing state-of-the-art technology to enhance firefighting and EMS capabilities,” the news release reads. “His visionary approach has left an indelible mark on the department, setting a standard of excellence that will be upheld by future generations.”
One colleague said, “He was an easy man to respect.”
The Manchester Professional Firefighters Association said Murray had a “long and decorated history in the NH Fire service.”