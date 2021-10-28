CONCORD – A State Police staff sergeant died after a tractor trailer truck driver crashed into his cruiser on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth early Thursday morning, law enforcement officials and Gov. Chris Sununu announced.
Jesse Sherrill, 44, was providing assistance to workers at a construction zone where Brox Industries was installing rumble strips in the roadway when the fatal accident occurred.
“He was known as a trooper’s trooper, a consummate, dedicated professional and a true family man,” State Police Col. Nathan Noyes said.
The accident occurred on I-95 North just north of Exit 3 at mile marker 14.
The construction work was scheduled from 12 midnight to 5 a.m., Noyes said.
The first 911 call regarding the crash came in at about 12:30 a.m., he said.
The driver of the tractor trailer truck was treated at Portsmouth Regional Hospital for his injuries and then released.
Sherrill was transported to the Portsmouth hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
The Maine State Police is investigating the matter and will release updated information on the matter when it's available, Noyes said.
State officials released no further information on the accident and took no questions from reporters.
Sherrill served as the assistant troop commander of Troop A in Epping.
He started in law enforcement with Hooksett Police in 2001 and a year later was hired by the New Hampshire State Police.
Sherrill had just been promoted assistant trooper commander last August, officials said.
Noyes made the announcement along with Sununu.
Troopers Scott Edward Phillips and Leslie George Lord were the last, New Hampshire State Police officers who died in the line of duty on Aug. 19, 1997.
The governor ordered that all public flags be flown at half-staff until dusk on Sunday and asked the public respect the privacy of the Sherrill family during this “tragic time.”
“Obviously, the entire state of New Hampshire is mourning the loss of Staff Sgt. Sherrill,” Sununu said.
Attorney General John M. Formella issued a statement extending condolences to Sherrill's family and friends.
“Staff Sergeant Sherrill was an incredible member of the law enforcement community and, more importantly, a loving husband, father, son and brother," Formella said. "This morning’s tragic events are a reminder that our men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line every time they go to work. Today of all days, I urge every Granite Stater to take a moment to reflect upon and appreciate the service and sacrifice that these men and women, and their families, provide to their communities and our State every day.”