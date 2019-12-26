State police with baby

Courtesy

 Courtesy

BOSCAWEN — One baby just couldn't wait on Christmas morning. 

Just after midnight on Wednesday, Dec. 25, New Hampshire State Police Sgt. Vincent Grieco and Trooper Ryan St. Cyr, with Boscawen police officer Ryan Nolan, helped a woman deliver a baby boy on Interstate 93 in Boscawen.

Mother and baby went on to a local hospital, where Greico, St. Cyr and Nolan posed for a photo with baby Dominic and his parents. State police posted the photo to Facebook. 

According to the state police Facebook post, the baby and parents are all doing well. 

