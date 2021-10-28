Trooper crash on I-95
Jeffrey Hastings

A New Hampshire State Police trooper was involved in a serious crash on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth early Thursday morning, officials said.

No official word has been released on the condition of the trooper, but State Police have scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. this morning to provide and update on the crash.

State officials do not usually schedule a press conference for accidents, reflecting the serious nature of the crash.

According to freelance photographer Jeffrey Hastings, the crash took place about 12:25 a.m. in Portsmouth on I-95. The Union Leader will report more information as it becomes available.