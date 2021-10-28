Trooper involved in overnight crash on I-95; officials scheduled press conference for 11 a.m. Mark Hayward Mark Hayward Author email Oct 28, 2021 Oct 28, 2021 Updated 49 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Jeffrey Hastings Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A New Hampshire State Police trooper was involved in a serious crash on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth early Thursday morning, officials said.No official word has been released on the condition of the trooper, but State Police have scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. this morning to provide and update on the crash.State officials do not usually schedule a press conference for accidents, reflecting the serious nature of the crash.According to freelance photographer Jeffrey Hastings, the crash took place about 12:25 a.m. in Portsmouth on I-95. The Union Leader will report more information as it becomes available. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Manchester police ID body found on Oct. 7 Milford man seriously injured after hitting ladder in middle of I-93 Woman's death in Sanbornton not suspicious, say police Officials believe missing Merrimack boy is likely dead Manchester pedestrian struck, killed, near CMC 1 killed, 1 critically hurt in Peterborough crash Search for missing 5-year-old boy leads to lake in Merrimack Sides remain far apart over police conduct committee Police investigating death in Sanbornton Phone service restored after outages to police, town and city offices including Manchester and Nashua Request News Coverage