A New Hampshire state trooper and another motorist were injured in a crash in Hooksett on Wednesday evening caused by an allegedly impaired Amherst man.
The crash happened about 7:51 p.m. on Hooksett Road at the junction of the I-93 southbound Exit 9 on-ramp, state police said.
“Upon arrival it was determined that a trooper was positioned in the right lane of Hooksett Road, emergency blue lights activated, investigating a separate motor vehicle crash when struck from behind,” state police said.
The trooper was in the cruiser with Joyce Walton, 72, of Manchester, who had been involved in that earlier crash, when it was hit by a blue 2017 Ford F-150 driven by Michael Pavletich, 22, of Amherst.
As a result of the crash, the trooper and Walton were transported to Elliot Hospital for treatment of injuries, state police said.
Preliminary investigation indicates impairment was a factor of the crash, according to state police. Pavletich was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and was taken to Elliot Hospital where he refused medical attention.
Troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop B Barracks, members of the New Hampshire State Police CAR Unit, along with Hooksett police and fire personnel, assisted at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation and anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed the crash can contact Staff Sgt. Mark Suttmeier at Mark.R.Suttmeier@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8546.