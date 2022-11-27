Trooper pulls over two driving over 100 mph; both arrested for DWI Staff Report Nov 27, 2022 35 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save State police pulled over two Massachusetts men on Interstate 93 traveling over 100 mph and both were arrested for driving while intoxicated.Around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, Trooper Zach Bilotta got a radar reading on a car traveling at 120 mph on 93 in Bow.Jacob Hulsoor, 25, of Dorchester, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence. He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to appear in Concord District Court at a later date.Earlier in his shift, Bilotta pulled over another vehicle traveling 100 mph on 93 in Concord.Lionel Desilva, 47, of Merrimac, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence. He was released on personal recognizance and is also set to appear in Concord District Court. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Trooper pulls over two driving over 100 mph; both arrested for DWI Landslide hits Italian island of Ischia, one woman dead, 10 missing {{title}} Most Popular Search for hiker turns to recovery Body of missing Mass. hiker found Barrington woman killed, five injured in Thanksgiving Day rollover crash in Portsmouth Search for 20-year-old hiker missing in White Mountains ends Monday, resumes Tuesday AM Barrington man, 25, killed in Dover crash early Sunday No injuries reported in 2-alarm Hanover house fire Mass. man charged with DWI after crash into Hampton restaurant New traffic pattern on Route 101 in Bedford 94-year-old hunter dies after his homemade tree stand collapses, Indiana officials say Over $30K raised for family of NH student killed in Portsmouth crash Request News Coverage