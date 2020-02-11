NEW LONDON - A beer truck rolled over in wintry conditions on Interstate 89 North in New London Tuesday morning, spilling kegs and cases of beer alongside the highway, state police said
No injuries were reported in the accident, that happened around 6:30 a.m. on I-89 North in New London near exit 12A.
State police said a Bellavance Beverage Company box truck driven by Thomas Harwood, 29 of Derry was going too fast for the slick road conditions, after multiple crashes were reported in the area. Police said Harwood lost control of the vehicle and hit a pickup truck driven by Robert Boon, 65, of Hopkinton before going off the road and overturning in the median.
Photos released by state police show the truck dumped its shipment of kegs and cases of beer including Budweiser, Bud Light and Natural Light.
Police said cleanup of the crash forced the closure of the left lane of the highway for several hours. The crash remains under investigation.