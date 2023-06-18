Truck crash, fire closes portion of Rye beach By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Jun 18, 2023 Jun 18, 2023 Updated 55 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A section of Wallis Sands Beach in Rye was closed early Sunday after a vehicle crashed and burst into flames, police said.Rye police said officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to reports of a single-vehicle crash that caught fire at Wallis Sands State Park.According to police, upon arrival officers reported finding a 2023 Ford F-150 100 on the sand 100 feet below the roadway. The vehicle fire was “fully involved,” officials said.One person was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment of their injuries, police say. Their condition was not known Sunday afternoon.Police said the truck appeared to be going south on Ocean Blvd. prior to the crash and speed appears to be a factor, according to witnesses.Wallis Sands State Park staff closed a section of the beach due to possible debris. Visitors were asked to check with lifeguard staff for locations on the beach to swim.Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Rye police at 603-964-5522. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Truck crash, fire closes portion of Rye beach Missing man with Alzheimer's found safe, reunited with family Minneapolis police face federal oversight for excessive force, discrimination Manchester police investigate after man shot on Union St. +3 {{title}} Most Popular NH woman killed after being ejected from minivan in Westmoreland crash Mass. man found on I-93 in Medford died by suicide, state police say Bay State motorcyclist airlifted after Hudson crash Bay State man killed in rollover crash in Campton Dublin debates gun range for police training Manchester man accused of stabbing woman to death Ohio hiker rescued after falling on Shelburne trail A message to his fellow bikers: Wear a helmet South Carolina man dies while swimming in Newfound Lake Maine hiker, 70, rescued in Sharon woods Request News Coverage