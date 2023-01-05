A pickup truck crashed into five new cars parked at Volvo dealership in Exeter on Wednesday, police said. A truck was traveling southbound on Portsmouth Ave. when it jumped a curb and hit several new cars at a Volvo dealership at 140 Portsmouth Ave. around 2 p.m., police said.
A pickup truck crashed into five new cars parked at a Volvo dealership in Exeter on Wednesday, police said.
Police say a truck was traveling southbound on Portsmouth Avenue when it jumped a curb and hit several new cars at a Volvo dealership at 140 Portsmouth Ave. around 2 p.m.
According to police, investigators believe the truck initially struck one car, which was then pushed into a second car. The truck continued on and hit another car, causing a chain reaction crash involving two additional vehicles.
A total of five cars were damaged in addition to the truck.
“Fortunately there were no customers or employees injured in this series of crashes,” Deputy Police Chief Josh McCain said in a statement.
The male driver wasn't seriously hurt and was taken to Exeter Hospital for further evaluation, police said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.