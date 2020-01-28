HARTLAND, Vt. — A commercial truck driver has been cited for his role in Monday’s fatal accident on Interstate 91 that took the life of a Claremont, N.H., woman, and faces possible criminal charges.
Bart Blonstein, 64, of Vernon, Conn., was driving a 2018 Freightliner box truck north on the highway when he collided on the left-hand side with a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by Natalia Brodeur, 57, of Claremont, N.H., according to Vermont State Police.
Brodeur’s car went off the road and rolled over in the median space of the highway after she was struck by Blonstein’s truck, according to police. Brodeur was rushed to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., where she later died, according to police.
Blonstein was able to stop the truck he was driving in the breakdown lane north of the crash scene, according to police.
Because Blonstein was driving a commercial vehicle the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicle Inspectors were contacted to complete an inspection of the vehicle. Blonstein was issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for failing to maintain the lane of travel, with an accident and fatality resulting, according to police.
Police say the New Hampshire Medical Examiner and the Windsor County State Attorney's Office are also involved with this investigation. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death and is pending, police say. Once the autopsy, crash investigation and commercial vehicle inspection are complete, the reports will be sent to the Windsor County State's Attorney for review for possible criminal charges, according to police.
Anyone with information or who witnessed this crash are asked to contact Vermont State Police Cpl. Mark Busier, or Sgt. Eric Hudson, at the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933.