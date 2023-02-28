Gilford lumber accident

A driver was struck and fatally injured during the unloading of lumber from his truck at the Gilford Home Center on Tuesday.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

GILFORD -- In what authorities are calling a “tragic accident,” a truck driver making a delivery Tuesday morning to the Gilford Home Center was fatally injured during the unloading of lumber from his flatbed trailer.

The man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin, was in his 60s, said Gilford Police Lt. Adam Vansteensburg, and was a resident of New Hampshire, although not of the Lakes Region.