GILFORD -- In what authorities are calling a “tragic accident,” a truck driver making a delivery Tuesday morning to the Gilford Home Center was fatally injured during the unloading of lumber from his flatbed trailer.
The man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin, was in his 60s, said Gilford Police Lt. Adam Vansteensburg, and was a resident of New Hampshire, although not of the Lakes Region.
Vansteensburg said investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were taking over his agency’s initial investigation, which he noted, found nothing suspicious about the man’s death.
He described the death as “just an absolutely tragic accident.”
The initial report from the Gilford Home Center said lumber “had fallen off a truck” onto the victim, said Vansteensburg, resulting in a serious injury. He did not elaborate on what caused the lumber to fall or what the victim was doing when it fell.
After being notified about the accident around 9:10 a.m., Vansteensburg said Gilford police officers and firefighters arrived at the same time at the Home Center and found the victim unconscious but breathing. He added that the victim, unlike what was first reported, was not trapped beneath the lumber.
The victim, who was not an employee of the Home Center, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by a medical examiner, said Vansteensburg.
Although he did not specifically identify who the victim worked for, Vansteensburg said that it was for the company whose tractor and trailer remained at the scene late Tuesday morning. A logo on the driver’s side door of the tractor reads “CMF Transportation,” which, according to an online search, is based in Center Conway.
CMF did not immediately respond to a request for comment nor did representatives of the Gilford Home Center.
Vansteensburg extended his condolences to the drivers’ family and to the employees at the Home Center, which closed after the accident.