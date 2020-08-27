State police say a fast-moving tractor trailer caused a crash that snarled traffic on Interstate 93 in Manchester Thursday afternoon.
Just before 2 p.m., state police said, Bhakta Thatal, 42, of Concord, was driving a tractor-trailer north on I-93, near the left exit for the ramp to 293 in Manchester.
State police said Thatal lost control of his truck on the wet pavement. Thatal's truck crossed the grass gore and slid into the ramp to 293.
The truck hit a Jeep on the ramp, driven by Tyler Vandeventer, 27, of Manchester, and pushed it into the left-side guardrail. Then the truck toppled, and landed on its side in the left lane.
Vandeventer was taken to Elliot Hospital with minor injuries, and Thatal was taken to Catholic Medical Center for evaluation.
The crash, and the state police investigation, blocked traffic on the ramp to 293 for more than three hours Thursday.
State police said their preliminary investigation indicated Thatal was driving too fast in the rain early Thursday afternoon, and speed was the major contributing factor in this crash.
State police ask anyone with information to call Trooper Thomas Skafidas at 603-227-2147.