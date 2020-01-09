HOOKSETT – A truck that was reported stolen was retrieved from the Merrimack River early on Thursday morning, discovered as part of a recent search for the body of a missing man.
A miniature submersible vehicle discovered the truck, a 2014 Dodge Ram, while searching for the man’s vehicle last month near the boat launch at Lambert’s Park.
Divers were needed to confirm the exact location of the Dodge Ram in the river as well as to provide visual confirmation that it was in fact a vehicle, with initial sonar readings providing limited information.
The Dodge Ram was lodged in a ditch on its side approximately 20 to 30 feet from shore.
The Dodge Ram marked the 84th vehicle Clean River Project Executive Director Rocky Morrison has retrieved from the Merrimack River, but the first from New Hampshire.
“The Merrimack River is the drinking water for communities up and down the river. All that gasoline and oil (in the truck) we want to get out of the water as soon as possible to prevent chemicals leaking into the waterways,” Morrison said.
The Dodge Ram was initially reported stolen in the early hours of Sept. 3, 2019 on Agnes Street in Manchester.
